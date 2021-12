Hello every

Pls I need help seriously

I’ve been experiencing Tingling/burning sensation on public area for 2 weeks now, I went for test and it came back negative

Has anyone had such experience before, pls kindly share solution.

Apsis:

I just got the test result, Herpes has been confirmed…damn!

Be careful out there

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...