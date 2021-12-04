Tinubu Completely Sidelined, Suffering Silently In APC – Senator Hanga

Pioneer national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rufai Hanga, on Friday said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and APC national leader, is suffering silently within the party.

Hanga, who disclosed to DAILY INDEPENDENT that he has resigned his membership of the party, also said Tinubu is still standing strong today despite all the humiliation he has suffered in the APC because he is ‘super-human’.

He said an ordinary person would have collapsed long ago if faced with the kind of treatment meted to Tinubu in the party.

Also speaking on why he dumped the APC, Hanga said there is no way the APC will survive an implosion in the coming days with the various cracks and divisions in the party.

“You don’t abandon a house you built but there are times when you have to abandon it. When you build a house and the house is cracking and you did everything to amend it but all your efforts are futile. When you see it collapsing on you, what do you do? Will you wait for it to collapse on you?

“No sane person will wait for the house to collapse on him, you will run away. That is what I have done by dumping the APC. I walked away from the party because I know the house is collapsing and I don’t want it to collapse on me.

“All this while, we did our best to mend all the cracks but unfortunately, I think it is not amendable. Nobody can remedy what is happening in APC now. There are people in the party who have suffered in the party and laboured financially even more than me. If they can be suffering like this under APC, then who else is spared?

“Look at how Asiwaju Tinubu is suffering in APC silently. He is completely sidelined. Just because the man is a super-human that is why he is still standing. If he were an ordinary human being, he would have collapsed. He has really endured a lot. That is why he is overcoming so many things. So, if people like Tinubu can be going through suffering despite his role in the formation of APC, who am I?”

“That is why I decided to walk away because with the way things are going, there is no way the party will survive. How many cracks are there now in the party? How many factions are there now? We have about three to four factions and it is next to an impossibility to bring them together.”

https://independent.ng/tinubu-completely-sidelined-suffering-silently-in-apc-senator-hanga/

