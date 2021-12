Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a liar and should not be president of Nigeria.

Bode George while he was interviewed on Arise Tv asks Tinubu to say the truth about where he was born, his educational qualification and his age before he comes out to contest for president come 2023.

Watch Video Below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1NlrfPpjA0

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...