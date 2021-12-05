A former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Kumalia has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is Nigeria’s ruling party today because of the major contribution of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and national leader of the party.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT in Abuja, Kumalia who said Tinubu is not in contention with President Muhammadu Buhari over who is the leader of the party said the title of ‘national leader’ of APC even though not in the constitution of the party was an appellation given to Tinubu to appreciate his major contribution to the success of the APC from its formation till date.

He said “As far as I know, the position of the national leader of the APC given to Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an appellation. It was given to him just to recognize his contributions to the party as an individual. There is nothing like ‘national leader’ in the constitution of the party. I think the title was given to him out of respect and recognition of his stature, status and indeed, his contribution to the APC as a party.”

“Love him or hate him, without what he brought to the table, there is no way APC could have been able to form government in 2015. That is the role that Tinubu played and nobody can take that away from him”.

“Whether you call him national leader or not, you can’t take that away from him. That however does not imply that he is in anyway contesting the position of the party leader with the president.

“The president is both the spiritual, administrative embodiment and leader of the party. His position is sacrosanct, non-negotiable and not contestable. Any other person can only come and support the president in giving leadership to the party”.

https://independent.ng/tinubu-not-in-competition-with-buhari-over-apc-leadership-position-kumalia/

