Tinubu’s Posters: You Can’t Win Election On Social Media, SWAGA Tells Shehu Sani

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 2023) on Sunday said former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani overreached himself over his latest comment about the acceptability of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential aspiration in the northern parts of the country.

Sani, while reacting to the endorsement of Tinubu’s candidacy by the Northern Alliance Committee last week had dared any northerner to paste Tinubu’s posters in the North and see the consequences.

He wrote on his Twitter page “Our Dear Jagaban, any northerner who comes to Lagos and declares his support for your presidential goal, tell him to paste your poster in the front of his house first. Yours Brotherly.”

However, speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Hon. Bosun Oladele, National Secretary of SWAGA said Shehu Sani should work more on reality than playing politics on social media.

He said “If he is saying that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a brand and as a politician is not acceptable to northerners, I think he missed the point. The question we should ask him is, is it the right time to paste posters? Has campaign for 2023 general election started? What we are doing at the moment is just sensitisation and advocacy”.

“ As a matter of fact, there is no candidate in the history of Nigerian politics that has gone this far. Where we have gone as SWAGA in South-West Nigeria, no other person has done it. In the entire country, there is no presidential aspirant that has gone round these places I have mentioned like SWAGA did”.

“So, with all due respect, Shehu Sani is jumping the gun. He should work more in reality than on social media. Social media has its place in politics but you will agree that as the saying goes, there are no polling booths on social media”.

“So, Shehu Sani should wait until it is time to paste posters. When it is time for doing that, he will see northerners pasting posters for Asiwaju and Shehu Sani will be shocked”.

“If he wants to find out how popular Asiwaju is, let him take a walk with in Kano or Kaduna. If he likes, let him bring out his proposed presidential candidate so we can see if he has a better pick”.

“But the kind of acceptance Asiwaju is enjoying even in northern Nigeria right now, I doubt if anybody will enjoy it, the latest being the endorsement by Northern Alliance. What we started by calling Asiwaju out to contest, he has answered the question. He said I won’t turn my people down but that consultation continues”.

“The clamour is high and he has seen that he has to yield to the voice of the people. He also said that President Buhari is still on seat and he wouldn’t want to distract him. Don’t forget that the house of Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria today, Asiwaju was the chief engineer in building it. He wouldn’t pull down the house or rock the boat. He is fully in support of President Buhari but he told us he won’t turn down our request. Shehu Sani in his efforts to stay on social media overreached himself” Oladele said.

https://independent.ng/tinubus-posters-you-cant-win-election-on-swagaswaga-tells-shehu-sani/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...