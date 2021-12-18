Tiwa Savage Wows Fans With Performance At Livespot X Festival (Pix, Video)

Pop diva Tiwa Savage on Friday left fans singing her praises during her performance at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

Videos of the singer performing several of her hit songs have circulated the internet.

During the event, the mother of one also sang a tribute to those she has lost.

Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil also surprised her on stage with flowers during her Somebody’s Son performance.

Other artists like Ruger, Lojay, Peruzzi and Ladipoe also thrilled fans with their performances.

Several celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, Moet Abebe, Agbani Darego were also present at the concert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6d4hQjWXD4

