Tonto Dikeh Accuses Janemena Of Aborting Pregnancy For Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri

Actress Tonto Dikeh has dropped a bombshell about Jane Mena claiming the pregnancy she just aborted was for her lover Prince Kpokpogri as they rekindle their beef, Igbere TV reports.

Jane Mena resurrected the dead issue between her and Tonto Dikeh with a subtle shade claiming she’s running away from signing the court papers to send the issue to court and that has brought another drama revealing some secrets about her.

Tonto Dikeh in her initial reply to Jane Mena warned her that she’s going to release more voice notes to prove to her that all that she said was nothing but the truth and now has alleged that she has done an abortion recently.

According to Tonto Dikeh, the recent abortion of Jane Mena doesn’t belong to her husband as the baby she aborted is for her lover Prince Kpokpogri and that is a serious allegation we know she won’t make without evidence to prove beyond any reasonable doubts that it’s true.

Tonto Dikeh might know the gravity of the allegations of Jane Mena aborting a pregnancy that belongs to Prince Kpokpogri hence we know she’s prepared to prove her claims but then if it turns out to be true, it’s going to damage Jane Mena more than her.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXkyMdmMeBA/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...