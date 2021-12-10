Tonto Dikeh Acquires Bentley (Photos, Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has acquired a Bentley, Igbere TV reports.

The actress’ colleague and friend Doris Ogala made this known in an Instagram post on Thursday. Doris also shared a video displaying the car.

Excited over Tonto’s latest achievement Doris wrote: “The king herself! My king Tonto this is loud. Love you.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_2RKHU5sfo

Tonto recently made said that she was done spending money and gifting cars to men following her messy break-up with Prince Kpokpogri.

“I no dey give man money or car again oooo, I just say make I tell una. If I enter your eye I beg hold money, Na wetin I dey find now. I don stop Indian love,” she wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/dorisogala/reel/CXRHEfojOJU/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...