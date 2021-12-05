Tonto Dikeh Drops Flower At Dowen Schoolgate To Mark Sylvester’s Birthday (Pix Video)

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has remembered late Oromoni Sylvester on his birthday.

Recall that the Dowen College student died after he was reportedly attacked by fellow students for refusing to join a cult group.

Nollywood actress, Tonto sent flowers and a teddy bear to the school gate to remember the late student’s birthday which was supposed to have been held yesterday.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAPTAIN SLYVESTER

#JUSTICEFORSLYVESTER

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-JEAEZ4PX0

