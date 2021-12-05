‘Tonto Dikeh Is Not A Human Being By Birth’ – Female Preacher Claims (Video)

A Nigerian preacher has shared her views about controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh.

Speaking during her recent sermon, the controversial female preacher fondly called “Mummy G.O said Tonto Dikeh is not a human being.

According to her, Tonto Dikeh is not a human being even by birth, adding that Tonto Dikeh has gone very far in spiritual kingdom.

“This lady Tonto Dikeh, she has gone far. Infact by birth, she is not even a human being. She is not a human being at all. Brothers I pity you”, she said.

Her statement has sparked controversy on social media as Nigerians debate and share their views about her statement.

Watch video below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1T7_24vcQiU

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...