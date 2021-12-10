Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband’s Wife, Rosy Meurer Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photos

Actress Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill on Thursday shared old pregnancy photos, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one shared the pictures on Instagram saying that she miss being pregnant.

“TBT! I was 8 months here. I was a hot preggoooooo …. kinda miss my bump,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQftYADExq/?utm_medium=copy_link

Rosy’s husband Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh, they have a son together.

The actress was accused of stealing Churchill from Tonto.

However, Rosy in a video denied the allegation, adding that she was never close to Tonto or any other ex of her husband.

The couple announced the birth of their child in March 2021.

