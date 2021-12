Veteran actor chiwetalu agu finally unveils his rising sun outfits remember months back he was arrested on the streets of Anambra for wearing a regalia interpreted by the Nigerian Army to be a Biafra flag., but according to Agu the cloth was just a rising sun , chiwetalu later promised to make a new outfits of rising sun and here it comes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aBYN5iaOsE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...