Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool 2 – 2 – (Live)

Antonio Conte has admitted that there has been “a little problem” with Sergio Reguilon this week as the Tottenham defender recovers from injury.

The Spain international suffered an injury in the first half of Spurs’ victory against Norwich and needed to be replaced by Ryan Sessegnon.

Reguilon tweeted immediately after the game almost two weeks ago that he would be back in “a few days”.

However, football.london reported this week that the defender had only been in limited training ahead of the now postponed Premier League match at Leicester City.

Conte confirmed that Reguilon has been having issues this week at Hotspur Way in his update about the squad’s injury situation ahead of that postponed match, with Tottenham’s next potential game now at home against Liverpool on Sunday.

“About the players, some players are back in training yesterday and today, but I think that the big problem now is to allow them to recover well and to try to be fit as soon as possible,” he said in an interview with the official club website.

“Other updates… about [Cristian] Romero, he is still injured, Giovani Lo Celso is back in training and we have a little problem with Sergio [Reguilon]. He’s having training sessions but we don’t know if he’s 100 per cent fit for tomorrow’s game.”

Conte is set to hold his latest press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the Liverpool match and will likely give a further update on Reguilon.

During Tottenham’s Covid outbreak, there were three days lost to the closure of the first team areas of their Hotspur Way training complex and the players were given individual training programmes to complete at home by Conte and his staff.

That period of time was not long enough to implement the Zoom training sessions seen under Jose Mourinho during the long shutdown of football two seasons ago, but those days had prepared the club for such instances.

