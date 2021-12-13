Toyin Abraham, Cee-C, Nengi Dress Like ‘Old Stars’ To Aki & Pawpaw Premier (Pix)

Toyin Abraham, Cee-C, Nengi Dress Like ‘Old Nollywood Stars’ To Aki & Pawpaw Premiere

Nollywood actors Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme were joined by colleagues in the entertainment industry on Sunday, December 12, for the premiere of their highly-anticipated movie, Aki and Pawpaw, Igbere TV reports.

The theme for the night was ‘Old Nollywood Glam’ and it saw some guests showing up in outfits that were popular around the late 90s.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars Saga, Liquorose, Anto Lecky among others all showed up to support the Nollywood stars.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXZWbceMEjT/?utm_medium=copy_link

