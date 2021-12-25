Toyin Abraham Poses With Her Husband And Children In Christmas Photoshoot

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has shared Christmas-themed photos with her family, Igbere TV reports.

Donned in a beautiful red dress, actress Toyin Abraham posed beside her husband who wore a white traditional outfit and sat on a chair with a staff in his hand. The couple looked stunning in the photo.

In another photo, Toyin Abraham and her husband posed with their children.

“Merry Christmas from the AJEYEMIS” she wrote.

Toyin Abraham adopted Temitope after she got married in 2019 to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Kolawole had Temitope from a previous relationship with another woman.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX4vvmzN-sJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

