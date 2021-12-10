Toyin Lawani Calls Out Femi Fani-Kayode, Defends Ex-Wife (Pix)

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lwani on Friday slammed Femi Fani-Kayode over the messy drama with his ex-wife Precious Chikwendu, Igbere TV reports.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Toyin recounted how Fani-Kayode criticised her nun-inspired outfit, she also slammed him for dragging his ex-wife and bringing their personal issues to social media.

“See this Rubbish man, you can rant rubbish about me but can’t settle your home, busy torturing a mother, taking her 4kids away from her, not allowing her to see them for over a year, arresting the mother of your kids, pushing her to run around to one court or the other, heard you a bully that’s why everyone is not speaking up for her, it’s extremely sad everyone chooses to use their voice and platform for some kids and not for some cause of who and who is involved, see Mr, I sat down my own, you spoke about me.

“If you talk about me, I will talk about you, you no try, even if it’s under supervision let a mother see her kids, I don’t care what transpired between you people, drop that ego, drop that shoulder of yours and do the right thing ����� God knows I don’t know @snowhiteey and I hv never met her, but I have been crying for her,” she wrote.



The mother of three also recalled how depressed she was when she was separated from her child for five years, saying that the children need their mother. She also called for support for the former beauty queen.

“If someone stops me from seeing my kids I might hurt myself when I couldn’t see my ist child for 5years while she was in America. I was quite depressed, everyone didn’t know my pains but it wasn’t a good one, I missed out on so many important moments, like her ist period etc, not to talk of the tender age those 4kids are right now, they need their mother, let’s all stand up and speak up for this lady, nothing wrong in doing so and people are calling out Bullies I’m wondering why your name is not number one on that list. If you are a mother and you know the pain of having kids pls tag every mother on this post to speak up for this lady.”

