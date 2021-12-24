Traders Lament Over Low Patronage In Onitsha Market (Photo, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News 

Economy meltdown affecting Nigerians this yuletide season as traders laments over low patronage this year unlike previous years in Onitsha Market, Anambra state

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW8awCOy4Z8

