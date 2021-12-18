Traditional Marriage Photos Of Yoruba Movie Stars Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe

Traditional Marriage Of Actors Adedimeji Lateef And Oyebade Adebimpe (Photos)
Nigerian actors, Adetola Adedimeji Lateef and Oyebade Adebimpe held their traditional marriage today, Igbere TV reports.
Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, Adetola wrote;
“The Grace of the almighty is sufficient .
Today I marry my best friend”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXoGBBPM5MH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Bimpe also shared the same photo on her Instagram handle, stating that she is now married to her best friend.
“Today I marry my best friend”, she wrote.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXoFz1EoyMQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link