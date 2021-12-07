Trailer Crushes 10 School Children In Lagos (Photos)

BREAKING!!! Trailer Crushes 10 School Children In Lagos (Happening Now) | #IgbereTV

By Wisdom Nwedene

There is currently tension in Ojodu Axis of Lagos State after a trailer crushed 10 children of Junior Grammar School Ojodu.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with IGBERE TV, the truck driver ran into the school children that were coming back from school and killed about 10.

As at the time of filing this report, about two trucks have been destroyed by other protesting teenagers over the ugly incident.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1408253/breaking-trailer-crushes-10-school-children-lagos-state-photos/

