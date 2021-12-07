Training A Lady That Is Not Your Wife In School

I just came across a story on Facebook today, a man was lamenting and seeking for advice on what to do, he’s at his wit’s end.

Here’s the story, the man lost his wife at child’s birth and after awhile he met another lady that assisted him in raising the child, he eventually had a soft spot for her and sent her to university with the hope of marrying the girl the moment she finishes from school.

The problem now is that the lady doesn’t pick his calls like before, she hardly calls him and the man is nonplussed.

Why are ladies giving guys every justifiable reason not to help them

again?

Is this smartness or turpitude?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...