Treasure Box Found In River Nile In Uganda (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A video of a treasure box found by some fishermen is trending online. People were seen fighting over it. Electric saw was used to break open it, just to found out it’s contents were mainly alcoholic drinks.

Watch videos here;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mfokHzqiPg

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: