Troops Foil ISWAP Attack At Special Forces’ School, Kill 7 Terrorists In Yobe

The Special Forces and Air Task Force of the Nigerian Military on Sunday foiled a terrorist attack at the School of Special Forces in Yobe State.

PRNigeria learnt that seven ISWAP insurgents were eliminated when the troops again repelled a separate attack on civilian population at Buni Yadi, a popular town in the North East State.

According to military intelligence sources, the attackers stormed the town at about 5pm, in two different groups.

One of the groups attacked from ‘Charly Company’, while other terrorist group attempted to attack the School of Special Forces.

“The terrorists used cows as their shield in order to gain easy access without being noticed, but their evil plan and strategy were unravelled by the troops, who quickly engaged them in a gun battle,” one of the intelligence sources told PRNigeria.

The source, while speaking further, said: “The ISWAP fighters, however, succumbed to the superior fire-power of our military troops and attempted to flee.

“But in the process, seven of them were gunned down, while two vehicles were recovered”.

