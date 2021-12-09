Twenty policemen abducted by terrorists during an attack on a police division at Buni Yadi have been rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, the Defence Headquarters has said.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, while briefing reporters on ongoing military operations in the last two weeks, said the troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations

have driven the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering.

According to him, within the time under review, a total of 62 terrorist elements were neutralised and 28 arrested.

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-troops-rescue-20-policemen-abducted-by-terrorists/

