Truck Rams Into Bank In Ogun, 2 Crushed To Death, Others Injured (Graphic Pics)

Two persons have been crushed to death in a multiple accident that occurred at Joju bus stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Sango Ota area of Ogun State.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 24 when a truck with registration number AAA552XY MACK TRUCK lost control due to over-speeding and crushed a female motorcyclist and her passenger and a tricycle rider before ramming into a Sport Utility Vehicle and a bank ATM area

The crash involved two trucks, eight vehicles including a tricycle and a motorcycle. Ten persons including two expatriates were reportedly injured in the crash.

Bank customers who were at the ATM stand were said to have narrowly escaped death as they ran into different directions for safety when the truck approached their direction.

The FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident said the crash occurred at about 1250HRS on Abeokuta-Lagos expressway around Joju.

“A total of 11 persons were involved and all four male adults persons were injured, two persons were recorded death and five persons were unhurt,” he said.

“The suspected causes of the multiple crash were excessive speed and brake failure on the part of one of the trucks with registration number AAA552XY MACK TRUCK. The injured victims were taken to Otta General Hospital and the two corpses were taken to the General Hospital Morgue.”



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/12/24/2-crushed-to-death-others-injured-as-truck-rams-into-bank-in-ogun/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...