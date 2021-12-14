Trump Accuses Netanyahu Of Disloyalty For Congratulating Biden After 2020 Win’

(CNN)Former President Donald Trump railed against his one-time close ally Benjamin Netanyahu in a new interview series, saying he felt betrayed by the then-prime minister of Israel’s video message to Joe Biden congratulating him on winning the presidency

It was early. OK? Let’s put it this way — he greeted him very early. Earlier than most world leaders. I’ve not spoken to him since. F**k him,” Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid during an April interview which was published by Axios Friday

Discussing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — upending decades of US policy and international consensus — as well as recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, captured from Syria during a war in 1967, Trump laid out why he felt so embittered.

There was no one who did more for Netanyahu than me. There was no one who did for Israel more than I did. And the first person to run to greet Joe Biden was Netanyahu. And not only did he congratulate him — he did it in a video. If you look at the leaders of other countries — like Brazil — he waited months. Putin. Many other leaders. Mexico. All of them also felt that the election was over. But they, too, were waiting. No one did more than me for Bibi. Money too. We gave them a lot of money and gave them soldiers. We did everything.

Netanyahu did post his congratulations on Twitter and in a video on November 8, 2020, the day after the race had been called in Biden’s favor

Netanyahu said in that post he and Biden have had a “long & warm” personal relationship for almost 40 years and sees him as “a great friend of Israel” and looks forward to working together

This story has been updated to correct that Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden in a video message.

