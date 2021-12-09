Two Nigerians Jailed 60 Years For Drug Trafficking In Cambodia

A Cambodia court in Phnom Penh Municipal sentenced two Nigerians to 30 years imprisonment each for selling 1.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.

The Presiding Judge, Sin Sovannaroath, in his ruling handed the jail term to the two Nigerians, 38-year-old Coteh Abul and 30-year-old Ogadimma Igwelin.

Sovannaroath said they were all charged with “drug possession and trafficking” under article 40 of Laws on Drug Control.

“The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has decided to sentence both the accused to 30 years in prison after they were found guilty of committing the offence and ordered to pay $15,000 (N8,550,000 according to parallel market rate) in fines each to be put in the national budget,” he added.

They were arrested on October 7, 2020 by police from the Anti-Drug Department in the Ministry of Interior at a karaoke bar in Chom Chao III commune, according to Nigeria Abroad, after they were caught red-handed selling drugs to an undercover policeman.

Sovannaroath said the police seized three packages of methamphetamine, known in Nigeria as mkpurummiri, and weighing a total of 1.5 kilogrammes from them.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/09/two-nigerians-jailed-60-years-drug-trafficking-cambodia

