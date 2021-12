A Kentucky congressman caused widespread outrage after the Republican posted a Christmas photo that showed him and seven members of his family brandishing large assault rifles, just days after a high school massacre in Michigan.

Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted the photo of him, his wife and their five kids hoisting assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-congressman-posts-family-christmas-picture-with-guns-days-after-school-2021-12-05/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...