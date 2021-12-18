Uber Driver Attacks Woman; Uber Deletes Her Account After She Reported To Them (Pix)

Wolf Mimii shares a story of how her mother was attacked by Uber driver and how Uber handled the case by deleting her account.

I’m so disgusted right now but my mum was attacked by her uber driver yesterday in Nigeria. He complained to her that the price the app showed for the ride was too small as if that was anything to do with her and he tried to charge her something different. She tried to cancel the ride but he refused and called her a prostitute in which she insulted him back and he decided to get out of his car and punch her in the eye and pick up an iron bar (it says iron) and hit her in her head.

When she reported him to @Uber the deleted her account instead of addressing the issue so @Uber why are we ignoring this your driver attacked a woman because they didn’t agree with the fair?? and you deleted her account @Uber

@Uber the more stuff i come across i get more and more angry and i can’t even do shit all cos she’s there.

@mentions and imma @ their useless police force too because it’s just not clickin, why are you releasing a man who literally assaulted a woman for talking back?? for cancelling a fucking uber ride?



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1472191840657055751.html

I found his handle, at the police station he was claiming that women should not talk back at men, so as he called her a prostitute she should have thanked him. @uber you have failed, you people have been shady from beginning!! Deleting her account after reporting and going to bail him after inflicting a deep head injury on a woman?? Una go hear and!!!!

@rufaiabarshi abuja will be too small for you!!!

@uber whoever is the boss there or the officer involved is stupid.

@nigerianpoliceforce do the needful a man put his hands on a woman with a heavy object.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXmYZnTj-SJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...