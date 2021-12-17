Ubi Franklin Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reveals What Now Keeps Him Busy

Nigeria music executive, Ubi Franklin announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, IgbereTV reports.
He stated that he is currently on self-isolation and would need the company of his fans. His Twitter post which was shared on his Instagram handle reads;
“Just tested positive for covid-19. But no symptoms no headache no weird feeling nothing. Just locked up myself in my house.
And Finally #WEINSIDE I need y’all to keep me busy I want to play FIFA all day, so add me up my online ID is “Ubifranklin”
Taking my medications”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXjJ2SMNuO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link