Ubi Franklin’s 4th Baby Mama Drags Him Over Child Support (Photos)

The 4th baby mama of Nigerian musician executive, Ubi Franklin, Sandra has issued a stern warning to the music executive asking him to desist from posting their daughter on social media, Igbere TV reports.

This comes after the music executive shared a photo of himself and his daughter on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Upon seeing the photo, Sandra took to her Instagram handle and made the post; “Do not post my daughter anywhere on your platform. You have never provided for her since she was born and up till this moment not a single kobo even when you had access to her you still didn’t bring a single kobo. You have no legal privileges or claim on my daughter. She doesn’t bare your name and your name isn’t found on her certificate.

The woman further threatened legal actions against Franklin over child support saying she would not allow him take the credit for raising their daughter.

“I will not allow anyone take the glory for after I have finished raising my daughter especially with no help from the sperm donor. If I take it there or file for child support in the US court from the day she was born you will pay through your nose and if you can’t pay, you will possibly face jail time if you ever enter the US. Don’t try me, I will take it there legally and your US visa will be revoked,” she wrote in parts.



https://instagram.com/stories/ubifranklintriplemg/2729263519382343920?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...