Uche Jombo Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday (Photos)

Actress Uche Jombo on Tuesday shared a video of herself dancing in snow to celebrate her 42nd birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one shared the video on Instagram. Uche also shared photos of herself.

“Happy birthday to me,” she wrote.

Several celebrities like Omoni Oboli, Tacha, Chioma Apotha and Destiny Etiko wished Uche a happy birthday in the comment section of the post

Since making her debut in 1999 in Visa to Hell, Uche has appeared in over 300 films and produced over 30 movies, as well as directing six.

The Abia-born actress is married to Puerto Rican, Kenney Rodriguez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DVqugC106Q

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYBDy78stmh/?utm_medium=copy_link

