Uche Maduagwu Creates Scene With Bras At The Market, Demands Justice For Sylvester

Nigerian actor and social media commentator, Uche Maduagwu on Saturday, dramatically demanded justice for late student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni jnr.
The controversial critic stormed a market place and created a scene as he warned the management of Dowen College that he would pay them a visit.
The death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has sparked agitations from Nigerian celebrities, as they demand justice for the child.
A Twitter user @perrisonoromoni, who claimed to be the boy’s cousin, said that Oromoni was beaten by fellow students for refusing to join cult.
However, in a statement on Wednesday, the school denied all allegations stating that Oromoni was neither bullied nor beaten but only complained of hip pain after playing football.
In a video making rounds online, Maduagwu had bra’s strapped all around his body and in his a hand as he jumped around saying; ”Justice for Sylvester, Dowen College I am coming with my bra”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uspk_Iq23As
https://www.instagram.com/uchemaduagwu/p/CXEPiNZFg8U/?utm_medium=copy_link