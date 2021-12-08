Uche Maduagwu Protests On Railway, Demands DSS To Give Nnamdi Kanu Food (Video)

Nollywood actor, social media influence and media personally Uche Maduagwu has taken to the social media to protests on a railroad, asking the Department of State Services (DSS) to give Nnamdi Kanu food.

In a video he posted on his verified Instagram page, with the hastags #givennamdikanufood #DSSRespectHumanRight – the controversial actor emotionally called out the secret police for denying the IPOB leader food.

The younger brother to the IPOB leader Prince Kanu had earlier complained that the DSS had refused Mr Kanu food and medical report despite taking his blood samples for 21 times.

Kanu’s brother had released a statement which partly read: , “Just visited the Alpha Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Security Services Abuja.

During my interaction with him, he told me that he has been denied food since yesterday.

“As if that wasn’t enough, DSS had also denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times. They have continuously disobeyed all the court orders.”

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in the facility of the DSS on the order of Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on the treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the Nigerian government.

Reacting to the incident, the Special Counsel to Nnamdu Kanu,Barriber Aloy Ejimakor, condemned the dastardly action of DSS for treating his client inhumanely.

Ejimakor wrote, “Starvation of a detainee is an act of TORTURE. It’s illegal and immoral to boot. Any nation that condones it has diminished its sovereign right of incarceration.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1HUDw-xmAk

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXME8palG8k/?utm_medium=copy_link

