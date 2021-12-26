Uche Nwosu: Controversy Trails Alleged Kidnap Of Okorocha’s Son-In-Law

There was panic in Imo State on Sunday after a son-in-law to a former governor of the state, Uche Nwosu, was whisked away from a church service at his hometown, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Nwosu and his family were at St Peter’s Anglican church for a thanksgiving service when the gunmen, who operated in an Armoured Personnel Carrier and Hilux vans, stormed the area.

They shot indiscriminately before taking their target away, as his security operatives watched without resisting the gun-wielding persons.

While some of Nwosu’s associates alleged that he was kidnapped, others alleged that his arrest was masterminded by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

But in a swift reaction, the state commissioner for Information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, said that the governor had no hand in what happened.

While Emelumba could not confirm if it was an arrest or a kidnap incident, he said that it was “ridiculous” to allege that the governor had a hand in the disappearance of Nwosu.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command Micheal Abattam, said that he was not aware of the incident.

He promised to update our correspondent once he was briefed by security operatives in whose division the incident happened.

https://punchng.com/breaking-controversy-trails-alleged-kidnap-of-okorochas-son-in-law-uche-nwosu/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1640519954

