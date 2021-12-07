UCL: AC Milan Vs Liverpool 0 – 0 – (Live)

Milan ended the weekend top of Serie A after a convincing victory at the San Siro, with Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers getting the goals in the first 18 minutes.

But their win came at a cost, which could be a blow to Stefano Pioli’s hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 with a win over Liverpool.

The second spot in Group B is still up for grabs, with Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid all in with a chance of advancing alongside the Reds, who are already guaranteed top.

And while Liverpool’s injury situation is improving heading into the festive run, with Joe Gomez and Naby Keita both back and Roberto Firmino not far off, Milan have two new problems to consider.

Centre-back Simon Kjaer underwent ACL surgery on Friday, which should rule him out for the remainder of the campaign, and now forwards Rafael Leao and Pietro Pellegri are sidelined for Tuesday’s game.

Football Italia relay that the forwards have both suffered thigh injuries, while Theo Hernandez is also a doubt due to illness.

