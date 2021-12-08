UCL: Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona 0 – 0 – (Live)

Barcelona will get Gavi back for their crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich this week.

The Blaugrana‘s Champions League hopes hang by a thread heading into their last group stage outing.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men have to match Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv in their last game, but the issue is that they face an excellent Bayern Munich away from home.

Bayern may make changes, and they won’t be helped by any home support due to coronavirus restrictions in the area, but they will still prove a big challenge for a Barca side that has stuttered throughout this season.

Barca won’t be helped by the continued absence of Ansu Fati, who has not made it back from injury in time.

But midfield talent Gavi will return to action after an injury scare over the weekend.

Barca were defeated by Real Betis at home on Saturday and Gavi was forced off after suffering from dizziness following a blow to the head.

But a quick revision in hospital cleared the 17-year-old of anything serious, and he is good to go on Wednesday night.

Gavi joined light sessions on Sunday as the Barca stars returned to base to complete their post-match training programme.

