UCL: Manchester United Vs Young Boys 1 – 1 – (Live)

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his second game as Manchester United manager on Wednesday as his side face BSC Young Boys in the Champions League.

Before the game against Crystal Palace last weekend, we looked at four instant improvements we could see under Rangnick as he prepared to make his debut in the Old Trafford dugout.

Here at United On My Mind , we’re not afraid to hold our hands up and admit when we get things wrong, and United didn’t score from a corner as we predicted. That being said, we did see evidence that Rangnick had worked on a number of different set-piece routines during his short time at the club.

