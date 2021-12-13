UCL Round Of 16 Re-draw

So Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo will not happen after all. After errors were committed in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw on Monday, the European governing body has voided the results of the first draw and decided to conduct a redraw three hours later at 9 a.m. ET, 3 PM Nigeria time.

The issue stems from two errors that were caught in the original draw conducted at 6 a.m. ET on Monday.

First, Manchester United’s name was erroneously placed in the pot to be drawn against Villarreal. However, due to the fact that both teams played in the same group, this should not have been permitted. Later, a reporter also noticed that Manchester United was not included as an option to be drawn against Atletico Madrid when it should have been. Liverpool, which played in the same group as Atletico Madrid were mistakenly picked instead.

UEFA chalks up the problems to “a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.sportingnews.com/us/amp/soccer/news/champions-league-live-draw-matches-schedule-round-of-16/1lpn3qqfzq01p1cujsyz2guvs2?espv=1

