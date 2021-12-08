UCL: Zenith Vs Chelsea 3 – 3 – (Full Time)

Chelsea’s Champions League journey began with a home win over Zenit St Petersburg and our group stage campaign now ends with an away trip to Zenit’s Krestovsky Stadium. In between, we’ve already ensured a place in the knockout rounds, though whether we do so as top seed or as second place is still to be decided. Since Juventus play whipping boys Malmö FF, we probably have to win to win the group.

Incidentally, this season’s final will be played at the Krestovsky as well, so if we play our cards right, we could come back to this stadium one more time this season! But for now, the focus is on the matter at hand.

Winning the group is usually the more preferrable outcome, though it doesn’t necessarily guarantee an easy (or easier) draw in the Round of 16. The likes of PSG, Inter Milan, or Atlético Madrid might be our reward for doing so, for example — and given the way football loves a narrative, it would most certainly be PSG. But winning is a habit, and after the week that was, it would also be a welcome salve.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...