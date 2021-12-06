Ugwuanyi Awards Scholarship To Enugu’s First Indigenous Drone Maker (Pictures, Video)

Governor Ugwuanyi Awards Scholarship To Enugu’s First Indigenous Drone Maker (Photos, Video)

25 years old Agbo Samson Emeka, an indigene of Orba Town in Udenu Local Government Area, Nsukka Zone in Enugu State, is the first Igbo indigene to construct a functional drone from scratch, IgbereTV reports.

Emeka sat for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2015, but could not further his education because of fund as his aged father is down with stroke.

Speaking to newsmen on his inspiration, the young genius said;

“From childhood, I’ve been doing some minor construction. After secondary I had some issues. Then I was already trying to figure out how objects could fly.”

Years after, he ventured into a small scale business in his hometown to fund the construction of the first drone.

This first drone, attracted a media house who granted him an interview. This rare invention came to the notice of the Enugu state governor, His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who invited Emeka to the state government house.

He said governor Ugwuanyi, has mandated the State Scholarship board to effect his scholarship to study abroad after he was interviewed and confirmed that he constructed the drone.

He customized the drone with the Enugu state government’s logo in appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is also from his LGA, for promising him an academic scholarship.

Emeka said he dismantled the first drone he had constructed to aid him in constructing the second one as he lacks fund to buy all the needed materials.

“I just wanted to get something up in the air. Then when I achieved it I wanted to get a more advanced and unique machine.”

“I had to dismantle the first one. I couldn’t fund the second, so I dismantled the first one, used some of the materials to build a higher one”.

He said some of the materials used in the construction of the drone which includes; foam board material, aluminium, plywood, gum, motors, were bought from local shops.

Emeka who is the first out of 4 children of Mr and Mrs. Agbo Fredrick. Emeka plans to study aeronautics engineering.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdnrejOERak

https://igberetvnews.com/1408055/governor-ugwuanyi-awards-scholarship-enugus-first-indigenous-drone-maker-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...