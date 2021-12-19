Ugwuanyi Conerred Title Of Ifezulumba In Ukpo Community Anambra

Ukpo community, Anambra State, on Saturday, conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the Chieftaincy title of “Ifezulumba”, in recognition of his “contributions towards the development of Ukpo and mankind,” by His Majesty Igwe Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofia VI) the Igwe Ukpo and Clan Head of Dunukofia Ancient Kingdom, Anambra State, during the 30th Ukpo Ofala Celebration.

The event was witnessed by the illustrious son of Ukpo community, an international business mogul and a renowned philanthropist, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze (Ebube Ukpo, Ozoigbondu); the Senator Representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife (who was also conferred with the Chieftaincy title of “Ifekaolaedo”); the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, among others.

