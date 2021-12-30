UK-Based Actress, Victoria Inyama Tackles Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo (Video)

Actress Victoria Inyama has tackled Pentecostal preacher Funke Felix-Adejumo for her ‘attacking women’, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Enugu-born actress criticised the pastor for saying women should always cover their husband’s flaws.

“Madam preacher, almost all your attacks are on women, the fact that you wear the trouser in your marriage doesn’t mean you should keep attacking women. You only talk about what the woman should or should not do. I can’t even place your husband’s face. Are you home long enough to do all you preach? Cause I see you in different countries most times.

“Marriage is a union between ‘2’ people, there’s no perfect, I would love to see your husband preach about you If he ever does and stop enabling abuse, only bad behaviour needs to be hidden,” she wrote.

On October 14, media personality Daddy Freeze dragged Felix-Adejumo for admonishing rich people to abandon their poor friends and get into the clique of rich friends.

The preacher told her congregation that a Christian should be focused on making money.

Felix-Adejumo is not new to controversial statements. In 2018, the televangelist set social media abuzz when she asked her congregation to “sow a seed” of $1,000 in a year.

The following year, she told her audience made up of women not to cry or bother when their husbands cheat on them.

According to her, women should dress well and walk majestically to show they are unbothered about it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OfqYOiFcEM

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYGggyWpUKn/?utm_medium=copy_link

