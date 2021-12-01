Umahi Presents 2022 Appropriation Bill Of ₦145.4bn To Ebonyi House Of Assembly

Umahi Presents 2022 Appropriation Bill Of N145.4bn To Ebonyi State House Of Assembly (Photos)

Governor David Umahi today presented 2022 Appropriation Bill and Budget estimates in the sum of One Hundred and Forty Five Billion, Four Hundred and Ten Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy Three Naira, Forty Nine Kobo (N145,410,597,723.49) tagged “Budget of Latter Rain” to Ebonyi State House of Assembly Chambers, Nkaliki, Ebonyi State, IGBERETV reports.

https://igberetvnews.com/1407572/umahi-presents-2022-appropriation-bill-n145-4bn-ebonyi-state-house-assembly-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...