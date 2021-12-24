Gov. Umahi Signs 2022 Appropriation Into Law (Photos)

Governor David Umahi has signed into Law the 2022 Budget of one hundred and forty-five billion, four hundred and ten thousand, seven hundred and twenty-three naira, forty-nine Kobo as passed into Law by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

A statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said also signed into Law are Bills for the establishment of the University of ICT, Science and Technology in Opherekpe in Izzi Local Government Area and another Bill for a Law to establish the University of Aeronautic Engineering at Ezza.

The Governor performed the signing ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers, Ochoudo Centenary City Abakaliki on Thursday.

In his speech, Governor Umahi thanked the Speaker of the House, Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru, and other members of the House for the good working relationship with his administration and for rapid consideration of the Budget assuring that his administration would consolidate on its achievements in the coming year.

“Let me first thank God almighty for his mercies that have seen us up to the 23rd of December believing that he who started it will bring it to the end in Jesus name, amen.

“The highlight of the 2022 budget is the conviction of our ongoing projects including the Civil Service recruitment and empowerment of our people and of course we would be introducing cash transfer and traders money like the Federal Government in 2022.”

Governor Umahi assured the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly of prudence in the management of funds allocated for development in the 2022 Budget.

He also pledged greater partnership with the Legislature and Judiciary for the greater development of Ebonyi State in the coming year.

The Governor also said the two new Universities of Aeronautic Engineering and ICT, Science and Technology would take off academic activities in the first quarter of next year.

“We would push EBSU to see if we could use the PRESCO Campus to kick off the University of Aeronautic Engineering and use the CAS campus to start the University of ICT, Science, and Technology.

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru assured that the House was thorough in their scrutiny of the Budget proposal.

“We the members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly are very astonished at the sophisticated Chambers of the State Executive Council which we are enjoying today.

“Your Excellency, we wish to bring to your notice that the behavior of the Commissioners who refused to come to the House of Assembly to defend their budget proposal is not acceptable to the Legislature. We followed due process and we did our legislative business and debate.”

He expressed hope that the 2022 Budget of Latter Rain would be implemented above 90% to ensure consistent development of the State.

The Speaker commended the Governor for his tireless efforts at placing the State on the global map of development, assuring that the Legislature would continue to partner with the State Government in the overall development of the State.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke in introductory remarks commended Governor Umahi for optimum performance of the 2021 Budget and expressed hope of greater performance of the 2022 Budget.

“Your Excellency, on the 1st of December 2021 you led the great people of Ebonyi State to the Hallowed Chambers of the House of Assembly to present the 2022 Budget Estimate of one hundred and forty-five billion, four hundred and ten thousand, seven hundred and twenty-three naira, forty-nine Kobo and the House of Assembly has done its beat and we are here gathered today for the assent.

A minute silence was observed in honour of the departed members of the State Executive Council and former Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area who transited in the outgoing year.

