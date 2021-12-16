Umahi Visits National University Commission, Seek Approval For New Universities

Gov. Umahi Visits National University Commission, Seek Approval For Two New Universities In Ebonyi (Photos)

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE in his avowed commitment to transform Ebonyi State and place it on the world map, on Tuesday, visited the Headquarters of National University Commission, FCT, Abuja to seek the approval of two specialized universities in Ebonyi State.

A statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said the Governor is of the firm belief that the new Universities – Aeronautic Engineering and ICT, Science and Technology will not only add to the ongoing speedy development of Ebonyi State but will equally develop Ebonyians, Nigerians, and beyond as well as contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state which will, in turn, be used for the further development of the state.

The new Aeronautics Engineering University shall be sited beside the ongoing International Airport, Ezza South, while the University of ICT, Science and Technology shall be sited in Izzi Local Government Area.

Governor Umahi handed over the application for the universities approval to the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed in his office and it is expected that the commission will study it and get back to the state government as soon as possible.

https://igberetvnews.com/1409225/gov-umahi-visits-national-university-commission-seek-approval-two-new-universities-ebonyi-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...