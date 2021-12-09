Umuahia Not A State Capital But Glorified Village – Chike Udensi

Interpol Systems Consultant in Nigeria and a philanthropist, Sir Chikwe Udensi has tackled the government of Abia State over depleting state of infrastructure in major cities of the state, particularly Aba and Umuahia, maintaining that nothing qualifies Umuahia as capital of a state.

He says dearth of infrastructure, lack of access road, and conspicuous lack of modem facilities makes the city nothing short of a glorified village.

Speaking on a radio programme, Open Parliament on Family Love FM Umuahia monitored by ABN TV on Wednesday, Sir Udensi expressed disappointment that the city despite years of existence as capital of Abia does not have the aura of state capital.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3PA5MCtA-8

He further stressed that the case is the same in Aba where he had undertaken an infrastructure tour to ascertain the level of development but discovered that a lot needs to be done.

He blamed the poor state of infrastructure on the capacity of individuals who preside over affairs of the state as governors, insisting that some of them do not have what it takes to lead.

The APGA chieftain also expressed disappointment that the only flyover in the state being constructed by the current administration has lingered, saying weed has started growing on it.

“The flyover we’re talking about has started growing grasses. What is a flyover? What type of technology is in flyover?

“By now we should have 8 flyovers in Aba to ease traffic congestion. My office is located along Factory Road and from the window I saw the traffic congestion problem.

“I also saw the irresponsibility of the officers at the junction controlling traffic. Some of them will leave the traffic and go away. Some will even be discussing with friends or on phone. I saw two of them on phone while the traffic was congested.

“Who is supervising them? Under what ministry are they? A chunk of the problem is ourselves. It’s the inability of government to have the right people at the right places to do the right job” he said.

Sir Udensi further indicated a willingness to offer two environmental specialists to Abia free of charge as part of his contribution towards restoring the Abia environment.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/12/umuahia-not-a-state-capital-but-glorified-village-udensi-carpets-abia-government/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...