Unilag Sociology Department host colloquium on National Department

The Department of Sociology of the University of Lagos will on December 8, 2021 host a colloquium to discuss Nigeria’s development.

The event, which is expected to draw together leading academics and experts from different spheres, will take a critical look at perspectives on the development crisis in Nigeria and proffer solutions on the way forward for the country.



In a statement, the department announced that panelists for the event include Prof Simeon Akinleye of the Department of Economics, University of Lagos, Mrs Joko Ojosipe-Ogundimu, a former Permanent Secretary with the Lagos State Civil Service, and Dr Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise

Discussant for the event is Prof Ndukaeze Nwabueze of the Department of Sociology, the statement added.

The colloquium, which kicks off at 11:00am on the aforementioned date inside Boardroom 2 of the Faculty of Social Sciences, will have several other participants join the discussion via Zoom, a video conferencing app.

According to Head of Sociology Department at Unilag, Franca Attoh, the conference, with the array of experts lined up to speak, will stimulate great ideas and solutions that can help Nigeria overcome many of its current developmental challenges.

JOIN VIA ZOOM

HTTPS://US02WEB.ZOOM.US/J/88041048245? PWD=EJNJATFNQVJBU2X3D1DYEMDYMGXHQT09

Meeting ID: 880 4104 8245

Passcode: 559148

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...