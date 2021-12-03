United Nations Headquarters Locked Down As Man Holds Shotgun To Chin (Pix, Video)

DROP THE GUN: United Nations headquarters locked down as man holds shot gun to chin before surrendering after 3 hour police standoff

THE United Nations headquarters was placed on lockdown after a man armed with a shotgun was pacing outside the facility sparking a massive police response.

The gun-toting man from Florida, who is in his 60s, was pacing back and forth on First Avenue between East 42nd and 45th street on Thursday morning.

After three hours, the intense stand-off concluded as the unidentified man dropped the weapon and peacefully surrendered to police.

NYPD officials confirmed the man had several papers he wanted to deliver to the UN.

After surrendering, officials with the emergency services unit hand-delivered the documents to officials at the UN.

Cops said the man’s shotgun was loaded with one buckshot shell.

The Floridan man checked into the Millennium Hotel near Times Square on Wednesday and owned a pickup truck.

As a precaution, officials with the bomb squad unit combed through the hotel, the man’s room and his truck; however, no explosive devices were discovered.

Police did not name the suspect but confirmed he had no criminal record in New York or any other state.

According to police, the documents the man wanted to be delivered to the UN did not specify one certain topic.

POLICE DRAW THEIR GUNS AT THE SUSPECT

Video from the scene showed heavy police presence as the white male with grey hair, sporting a red sweater and olive jacket, was seen pacing back and forth in front of the government building.

NYPD officers were heard telling the suspect to “put the firearm down.”

Photos from the scene showed the man pacing around, pointing the shotgun to the bottom of his chin with his finger on the trigger.

Footage posted on Twitter showed NYPD officials aiming their guns at the unknown individual.

The United Nations facility reopened their building for pedestrian exit and entrance at the 46th Street gate and vehicular access at 42nd Street.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWc0sDPoyfI

https://www.thesun.com/news/4190486/man-with-gun-outside-united-nations-building-nyc/amp/

