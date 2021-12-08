UNN Zoology Students Petrified As They Were Instructed To Carry Snakes

A video making rounds online captures the moment some Zoology students at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, were having a practical class.

They female students were given Snakes to carry by a man believed to be their lecturer, but this left them petrified.

At the beginning of the video, the man could be seen holding a Snake which he tried handing over to a student who was very scared to hold it.

She expressed fear that it may hurt her but the man and another female student encouraged her to do it that it was safe. Interestingly, her classmate stood beside her holding a Snake but she also looked afraid as though she would drop it anytime soon.

In another part of the clip, the man was showing another student how to hold the Snake, after hesitating, she eventually took to her heels.

