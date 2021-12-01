Unvaccinated Civil Servants Barred From Federal Secretariat, Abuja (Photo)

Civil servants and the general public without proof of vaccination and negative PCR tests are currently being prevented from accessing government buildings in Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

The PUNCH had reported that the Boss Mustapha-led presidential steering committee on COVID-19 had announced in October that civil servants without proof of vaccination and negative PCR tests would not be allowed to access government buildings from December 1, 2021.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria had however asked the Federal Government to extend till March next year, today’s deadline for the compulsory vaccination of civil servants, a move which the PSC had described as “impossible”.

Nigeria on Wednesday had also reported three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease.



https://punchng.com/breaking-security-operatives-bar-unvaccinated-civil-servants-from-federal-secretariat-abuja/

